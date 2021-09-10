US Open final highlights on BBC

Following Emma Raducanu’s historic run to the US Open final, the BBC has announced that it has secured the rights to a TV highlights show of the competition.

Raducanu, the first British woman in a major singles tennis final in 44 years, will face Leylah Fernandez on September 11th. The game will be availble to watch live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.



Meanwhile, live commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds, and BBC Sport online will provide live text commentary.

BBC TV will have a highlights show on the afternoon of September 12th.