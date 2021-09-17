IBC 2021: “Business as usual”

IBC has welcomed the announcement from the Dutch Government relaxing Covid-19 social distancing measures and removing quarantine rules for fully vaccinated travellers.

After a summer of testing safety protocols, the changes are a boost to business confidence that large-scale trade shows can once again return to The RAI in Amsterdam. The RAI international events calendar restarts on September 22nd with the delayed Money20/20 conference, with a number of other shows taking place before IBC 2021 kicks off on December 3rd.

From September 22nd, fully vaccinated international visitors from very high-risk areas will no longer have to quarantine on arrival in The Netherlands. Additionally, from September 25th, The Netherlands will no longer enforce social distancing rules of 1.5 metres apart or mandate mask wearing in inside areas. The country will instead begin the much wider use of coronavirus access passes, where people wanting to gain entry to various venues will be required to demonstrate proof of either vaccination against Covid-19, recovery from an infection of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or a negative Covid-19 test within 24 hours of use.

IBC organisers say that the removal of the international travel quarantine rules means that IBC will now be accessible to almost 100 per cent of its usual audience.

“It’s time to get excited about coming together again,” says IBC CEO Michael Crimp. “We have been anticipating this announcement from the Dutch Government for a while, and the whole IBC team is buzzing at the opportunities the relaxing of these Covid-19 measures will bring. That is not to say we can relax our guard – we continue to be fully focused on delivering a safe and valuable experience. But with these new measures, we can stage an event as close to ‘business as usual’ as we could hope for in the current environment.”

“We’ve had lots of really positive responses from our exhibitors and the industry to this news,” continues Crimp. “With over 650 exhibitors confirmed, we are busy finalising an action-packed programme of features and free content; all of which will make IBC 2021 an event not to miss. Registration is open and we are seeing that hotel and flight bookings are on the up. Now is the time to get your trip arranged. Let’s get together again – I cannot wait to see everyone in Amsterdam in December.”

Earlier this week NAB announced it would be cancelling its 2021 event due to the ongoing pandemic.