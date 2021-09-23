Irdeto, Minim secure DStv Internet

Digital platform security specialist Irdeto has confirmed that South African multiplay operator MultiChoice Group has implemented Trusted Home, an AI-driven network security and Wi-Fi management solution developed jointly by Irdeto and residential managed WiFi and IoT security platform Minim.

In a bid to enable more South African homes to be connected, MultiChoice has launched DStv Internet to provide internet access to those who do not yet have access to broadband internet services. DStv Internet is a fixed wireless access service which incorporates the Trusted Home premium service embedded into its routers. Trusted Home provides security to DStv customers by giving them full control of their home networks while providing tools to protect their home network from online security threats and malicious attacks and keep children safer online with parental control features.

“The newly-launched DStv Internet provides South Africans with connectivity for all their household Internet requirements, giving them more convenience and choice,” commented Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa. “The Trusted Home solution enables us to strengthen our superior broadband offering and we are excited to work with Irdeto. The collaboration enables MultiChoice to provide the best security features for DStv Internet.”

“Great speed on its own is no longer enough, consumers demand more,” added Shane McCarthy, COO of Video Entertainment at Irdeto. “In a time when people spend more time online than ever before, Wi-Fi management and security of their home network and parental controls to keep children safe online have become increasingly important services for operators to provide. Trusted Home by Irdeto and Minim is beneficial for both operators as well as consumers, and we are pleased to be able to provide this to MultiChoice and their customers.”

MultiChoice delivers DStv, GOtv and Showmax to more than 20 million households across 50 countries in Africa, with the convenience of being able to enjoy our content anytime, anywhere via satellite or streaming.