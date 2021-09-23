Ross withdraws from IBC 2021

Following Ross Video’s recent withdrawal from NAB Show 2021 and the subsequent cancellation of the in-person event, the live video production specialist has announced that it will not be participating in IBC’s physical 2021 exhibition.

Ross believes in the resumption of large international trade shows and events when the time is right, and our commitment to both NAB Show and the IBC exhibition is wholehearted. “However, we remain deeply concerned about predicted spikes in infection rates from the Delta variant of COVID-19 towards the end of this year,” says the company. “With the international travel situation continuing to be uncertain and customer appetite for a physical event in December unclear at best, we do not feel able to ask employees, partners and customers to make the trip to Amsterdam. While regrettable, our decision to withdraw is consistent with our position that health and safety considerations must come first, and we appreciate this view being recognised by the event organisers,” it concludes.