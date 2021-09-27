BBC Wales announces UHD Welsh coast history series

BBC Cymru Wales has announces a new natural history series that delves deep into the wildlife of the Welsh coast.

Wonders of the Celtic Deep will take viewers on a journey of discovery around the coast of Wales accompanied by a soundtrack composed by world-renowned Welsh composer Paul Mealor and performed by the BBC National Orchestra and Chorus of Wales.

Filmed in Ultra HD and made by some of the film-makers behind natural history series Blue Planet, it visits an area of the world which has never previously been explored in such detail. The series has captured an incredible array of species including blue sharks and Fin whales – the second biggest animal on the planet after Blue Whales – along with seabirds that can ‘fly’ underwater, and fish that can breathe on land. The final episode in the series also highlights the work of scientists and volunteers around Wales and investigates the bigger environmental issues raised by the series.

Dame Siân Phillips, who will narrate the series, commented: “I feel so privileged to be a part of this life-changing series. As for the beauty and the wonder of it – it shows us things never before filmed and these film makers have an eye for the wit and humour as well as the tragedy of life in the Deep”.

Rhuanedd Richards, Head of Content and Services BBC Wales, added: “Who isn’t enthralled by the wonders of our seas and the fascinating creatures that lie beneath them? For many of us, this secret world is shrouded in mystery but this wonderful new series guides us expertly through what lies beyond our Welsh shores. This series is available in Ultra High Definition which gives the viewer a remarkable viewing experience. The marvellous music composed by Paul Mealor and expertly performed by our very own BBC National Orchestra and Chorus of Wales takes this series to the next level. It really is fantastic.”

Wonders of the Celtic Deep is a One Tribe TV production for BBC Wales. The series has been part-funded by Creative Wales, an agency that promotes the growth of the creative sectors across Wales.