Netflix reveals ‘new’ rating data; Squid Game wins

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, acknowledged streaming services had been a ‘black box’ when it came to audience metrics.

“We’re trying to be more transparent with the market and talent and everybody” he said.

Sarandos proceeded to share two charts (below) revealing the top 10 most watched original movies and TV shows appearing on Netflix so far. Most of the data had been released before, but not ranked.



(‘View’ to enlarge)

One graphic revealed Netflix’s top original shows based on minutes viewed in their first 28 days on the platform. The other revealed Netflix’s top originals based on video starts (at least two minutes of watching) in the first 28 days on the platform. The titles are largely the same, save for a few exceptions.

Sarandos revealed that the Korean game show Squid Game, which was just released September 17th, could become the platform’s all-time most viewed show once it completes its first four weeks on Netflix.



“There’s a show on Netflix right now that is the number one in the world. Like, everywhere in the world. It’s called Squid Game. Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure. It’s only been out for nine days, and it’s a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever,” he enthused.