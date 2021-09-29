Italy: NAGRA watermarking for RAI

NAGRA, a Kudelski Group company and independent provider of content protection and multiscreen TV solutions, has announced that Radio Televisione Italiana (RAI), the Italian national public broadcasting company, is leveraging NAGRA’s NexGuard forensic watermarking and Anti-Piracy Services Platform to protect its streaming content and related advertising revenues.

“Our watermarking-based anti-piracy solutions are essential for RAI to effectively monitor copyright infringements and secure the value of the content distributed over OTT/AVoD,” said Thierry Legrand, SVP Sales EMEA at NAGRA. “Like many other customers, RAI relies on NAGRA’s strong reputation in media content security and anti-piracy expertise to not only understand the current challenges the industry is facing, but more importantly provide the necessary tools and solutions needed to keep pirates at bay.”



NAGRA’s NexGuard forensic watermarking protects a content owner’s and pay-TV operator’s content investment against illicit attacks by identifying the source of a content leak quickly so that decisive anti-piracy action can be taken. NAGRA’s anti-piracy services can be combined with the NexGuard forensic watermarking technology and the NexGuard Detection service to provide an effective force against the most advanced content pirates.