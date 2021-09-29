Vodafone Spain to close all stores

As part of its recently announced redundancy plan, Vodafone Spain will close down all its own 34 stores in the country, affecting some 237 workers.

All these employees will be added to a definitive list of 509 to be dismissed (slightly down on the initially announced 515) for “economic, productive and organisational reasons”.

The company argues that with closure of the stores the remote service to the client and digitalisation will be boosted. Nevertheless, 600 independent distributors and franchises throughout the country will still be working.