YouTube bans RT German channel

YouTube has removed RT’s German-language channels for “breaching its Covid misinformation policy”.

“YouTube has always had clear community guidelines that outline what is allowed on the platform,” said the streaming platform.

RT’s German channel was initially issued a strike for uploading content that violated YouTube’s Covid misinformation policy, resulting in a suspension of posting rights on the platform for a week. During that suspension, the Russian broadcaster tried to use another channel to circumvent the ban on uploading.

In August, Sky News Australia was banned from uploading to YouTube for seven days for sharing videos that encouraged people to use hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin as treatments for Covid-19.