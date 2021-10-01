Gupta named SVP streaming strategy for ViacomCBS

Sean Gupta has been appointed SVP of streaming strategy for ViacomCBS.

He will report to Jeff Shultz, chief technique officer and chief business growth officer for the streaming division of ViacomCBS.

Gupta was previosuly SVP of technique and business operations for BET Networks. He co-led the manager crew that conceived and launched the two-year-old BET+ premium streaming service. He was additionally a member of the dealmaking crew that negotiated and structured the three way partnership with Tyler Perry Studios.

ViacomCBS streaming services comprise of Paramount+, BET+, Pluto TV, Noggin and theComcast joint venture, SkyShowtime, which is slated for next year.