Ex-Facebook & Disney execs raise $4.5m for video infrastructure

Live video infrastructure platform 100ms has announced a $4.5 million (€3.8m) seed round of funding led by Accel with participation from Strive.vc. 100ms provides infrastructure that allows any company to add Zoom-style video conferencing inside their app within hours. It was founded by the team that built live video infrastructure powering billions of video minutes a day at Facebook and Disney.

Kshitij Gupta, Aniket Behera and Sarvesh Dwivedi launched 100ms in October 2020 with a view to democratise access to live video infrastructure for everyone. Having operated in beta for a long period, they launched powerful but fully customisable software development kits (SDKs) that allow developers to add Zoom-quality video to their apps in hours, instead of months. 100ms has quickly signed up clients like Paytm Insider, BookMyShow Townscript, Circle among others and were voted #1 product of the day on producthunt.

“Being a video engineer all my life, I understand the complexity of adding live video at scale. For a long time, this infrastructure has only been available to very few developers. We started 100ms to build live video infrastructure for the world. Our SDKs are supported on all platforms including ios/android/web and are equipped to build high quality video along with all the edge cases in just a few lines of code. Our infrastructure is designed to handle the scale and offers super low latency across the world,” commented Kshitij, co- founder and CEO, 100ms.

Aniket, co-founder and COO, added: “Zoom is getting unbundled. Huge markets are being unlocked which are now leveraging white labelled video/audio – edtech, telehealth, gaming retail, fitness, audio rooms among others. 100ms aims to be the infrastructure layer for all these industries.”

The funds raised will be used to a video engineering team and product enhancement creating 100s of templates of live use cases, simplifying video access for companies across the world.



On leading the investment round Abhinav Chaturvedi, Partner at Accel, said: “We believe all apps in the future will have video and audio embedded in them. 100ms is the best team to create the best in class developer product to enable this.”

“An open extendable platform, built by experts in audio/video streaming, and supported by a budding engaged community instantly convinced us that the 100ms team is building a global-leading dev infra company,” said Nikhil Kapur, Partner at STRIVE.vc who also participated in the investment round.