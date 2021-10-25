Around 4.4 million Italians have signed up to pay-TV platforms to watch top flight football, according to Lega Serie A data published by daily Il Sole 24 Ore.
Of the total, Sky Italia has 2.48 million subscriptions for its Football and Sports packages, while DAZN has 1.95 million.
This compares to last year’s figures of between 2.5 and 2.9 million for Sky Italia and the estimated 1.6 to 1.8 million for DAZN.
The release of the figures for 2021 is the result of new obligations in contracts signed by the Italian pay-TV and OTT operators with the Lega Serie A.
Sky’s figures include satellite, fibre, DTT, streaming and HoReCa customers, while the data for DAZN covers simultaneous streaming on two different devices and used subscriptions through the TIMVision service.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login