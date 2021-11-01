Nippon TV signs deal for 30 Netflix titles

Nippon TV, Japan’s multiplatform entertainment company, has partnered with Netflix to make 30 of its drama series and entertainment shows available outside Japan, all across Asia.

The first 15 titles have just started to stream, these include its 2011 drama series I’m Mita, Your Housekeeper, DEATH NOTE, which is a live-action drama based on a popular comic series, and Tokyo Tarareba Girls, which is also remade from a hit comic series.

From December, another 15 titles will be added, including 2019 award-winning drama series Mr.Hiiragi’s Homeroom, Your Turn to Kill, and Life’s Punchline, which was broadcast this year with almost 14 million total views to date on TVer, a VOD streaming service in Japan. Entertainment shows as part of this deal include variety show The Quest, and the contest show Masquerade, which is one of Nippon TV’s longest running programmes.

Keisuke Miyata, Head of finished programme sales, International Business Development, Nippon TV commented: “We are very pleased to announce that Netflix will be offering our content to its audience across Asia. This region is a key part of our continued growth, and now coupled with Netflix’s strength as one of the world’s leading streaming platforms, we are confident that Nippon TV’s titles will be well received by viewers in this prominent new territory for us.”