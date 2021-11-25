LG names Cho as CEO

LG Electronics has announced that William Cho, its Chief Strategy Officer, will also take on the responsibility of Chief Executive Officer from December 1st.

LG’s top strategist since 2019, Cho was responsible for establishing LG’s Business Incubation Center and fostering new businesses opportunities in the form of in-house ventures as well as startup partners during his six-year tenure as president of LG North America.

Other notable changes at LG include the appointment of Kim Byoung-hoon as Chief Technology Officer. Currently serving as the head of the Future Technology Center, Dr. Kim is being promoted to executive vice president and will simultaneously assume the roles of Chief Technology Officer as well as the new Information and Communication Technology leadership position.

Jang Ik-hwan, a 31-year veteran of LG, is being promoted from SVP to EVP and will assume the top position at the Business Solutions Company after successfully growing the IT business portfolio to make LG one of the fastest-growing brands in the notebook, laptop and monitor business. SVP Eun Seok-hyun has been tapped to lead the Vehicle component Solutions Company as its third and newest president. Eun was previously responsible for growing the smart business division under the same company.

All appointments are effective December 1st with promotions going into effect on the first day of the new year.