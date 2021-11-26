BT opens flagship London HQ

BT has opened its new global headquarters in Aldgate, London, as part of the telco’s ongoing root and branch transformation programme, which includes its offices across the UK.

The building, known as One Braham, has now opened with nearly all colleagues already working from the site.

Housing around 3,500 colleagues, the new HQ will be another flagship location within BT’s Better Workplace Programme. The programme, which will complete in 2024, will see BT rationalise hundreds of its offices across the UK and establish an estate of future fit, high tech workspaces.

Philip Jansen, BT Group Chief Executive, commented: “Our new HQ in London will bring our people together in an impressive and modern environment, transforming the way teams work. We’re really excited to be moving into One Braham. It represents a changing BT, one that is more agile, forward thinking and able to adapt to the challenges and opportunities presented by the acceleration of digital technologies. We want our colleagues to be proud of where they work, to feel part of something brilliant at BT. Our new HQ has been designed to support our people, to enable them to be at their best and deliver great results for our customers.”



The new HQ, the supporting regional hubs, revamped contact centres and specialist buildings, are expected to help BT deliver on its ambitions for sustainability, innovation, product development and customer service. The first hub opened in September at Three Snowhill, Birmingham. Work is already underway on major new offices in cities including Bristol and Manchester.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “It’s great to see BT’s new global HQ at Aldgate opening. It will provide a great boost to the area, and, as workers across London increasingly return to the office, demonstrates how businesses can combine technology and smart ways of working to really benefit their staff.”