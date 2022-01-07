The CW for sale?

AT&T’s WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS are exploring the potential sale of a significant stake (or all) of The CW Network, which they jointly own, according to reports.

Nexstar Media Group, America’s largest local television and media company, is among the lead suitors. The report said an agreement could be reached soon, though the talks are tentative and could still amount to nothing.

There are additional other interested parties – with Netflix and Sony among those rumoured – but the discussions with Nexstar are said to be most advanced.

The CW Television Network (commonly referred to as The CW) is an American English-language commercial broadcast television network. It debuted in September 2006, and is home to a number of DC Comics shows such as The Flash and Supergirl, as well as a number of young adult dramas such as Roswell and Charmed.