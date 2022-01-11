BBC Three returns on Feb 1

The BBC has announced that BBC Three will return as a broadcast channel on February 1st.
Broadcasting from 7pm every night, the channel will be available to watch on Freeview, Sky, Virgin and Freesat. It can also be watched live on the BBC Three channel page on iPlayer (TV, Mobile and Web) with live restart available.
BBC Three will be will be a multi-genre offering and the BBC says that audiences can expect “a rich content mix of drama, comedy, entertainment, documentaries, news and sport”.
As previously announced, the first-ever RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus will air on launch night.
Also confirmed for launch week, BBC Three will be hosting live football, with both semi-finals and the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) live.
Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three, says: “We know how popular sport is with younger audiences and it’s going to have a big part to play on BBC Three. AFCON is set to be an incredibly exciting tournament with some of the best players in the World on show and its brilliant news that we will be showing the climax of the competition on free to air television.”
You must be logged in to post a comment Login