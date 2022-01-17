The licence fee’s existence is guaranteed until at least December 31st 2027 by the BBC’s royal charter, which sets out the broadcaster’s funding and purpose. The annual fee is then set by the government, which previously announced in 2016 that it would rise in line with inflation for five years from April 2017.



If the licence fee does not rise in line with inflation – currently at 5.1 per cent – the BBC will miss out on the annual fee rising to £167 from April.