Montenegro to award capacity on DVB-T2 multiplex

Montenegro’s media regulator has announced a public tender to grant the rights to access the capacity on the country’s first national DVB-T2 multiplex (MUX 1).

The Council of the Agency for Electronic Media (SAEM) will award a licence to one free-to-air broadcaster, whether commercial or non-profit.

Interested parties can submit their applications by February 24th. The tender is open to all companies registered in Montenegro for providing broadcasting services.

The winner will be selected using a points-based system, with 60 points being awarded for the quality of programming, 30 points for the financial aspects of the bid and the remaining 10 points for organisational structure and employment.

MUX 1 covers four allotment zones (Bjelasica, Lovćen, Podgorica and Tvrdaš) and network operator Radio-difuzni Centar (RDC) has the obligation of covering 85 per cent of the population with a digital signal.

RDC already operates a subscription-based DTT service called ‘TV za Sve’ with over 7,000 subscribers.