Fox News International expands distribution on Roku

Fox News International, Fox News Media’s international streaming service, has announced its expanded distribution on Roku. Starting January 31st, the direct-to-consumer platform will see increased reach across the UK, Chile, Costa Rica, Germany, Ireland, Mexico and Panama.

Featuring live streams of Fox News Channel (FNC) and Fox Business Network (FBN) along with a catalogue of 20 on-demand programmes, Fox News International is available in 37 countries worldwide. Following its August 2019 launch in Mexico, the platform now delivers thousands of hours of Fox News Media content to countries throughout Europe, South America and Asia.

Priced at $6.99 per month, Fox News International is currently available through mobile and OTT devices, including iPhone, Android, Apple TV and Android TV and Amazon Fire TV, in addition to Roku.