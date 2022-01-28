Indonesia: WWE signs first deal with Disney

Disney and WWE have reportedly come to an agreement to stream the WWE Network in Indonesia as part of the Disney+ Hotstar service.

The deal, similar to the arrangement with Peacock in the US, begins with the Royal Rumble event which takes place on January 29th. All future WWE live events will be made available in both English and Bahasa Indonesia languages with a standard Disney+ Hotstar subscription.



Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is the first such streaming agreement between Disney and WWE, but according to Deadline who broke the news, “the companies are understood to have held preliminary discussions for other territories” as Disney+ continues to look to achieve its 2024 target of between 300-350 million global subscribers.