Nokia, partners claim 5G speed record

Nokia, China Mobile (CMCC) and MediaTek have successfully verified what they say is the world’s first 3 Components (3CC) Carrier Aggregation (CA) technology in Shanghai, China. The test reached a new record of approximately 3Gbps in peak user downlink throughput. The move will enable communication service providers to deliver higher throughputs and better coverage to more customers such as superior mobile broadband services and HD video.

The trial, which utilised Nokia’s AirScale 5G baseband and MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 5G flagship mobile platform on CMCC’s network, is the first time the n28 (700MHz band; 30MHz) and n41 (2.6GHz band; 100+60MHz) frequency bands have been successfully combined to reach 190Mhz bandwidth (n28 + n41) with carrier aggregation technology.

The trial saw the user experience increase under a 700MHz/2.6GHz converged network to reach a peak downlink speed rate of 2.94Gbps. CA uses Primary Cell Switch functionality which works by combining frequency bands to offer superior network capacity by maximizing the spectral efficiency of 5G networks resulting in higher data rates, increased coverage area, and superior indoor performance. The test activities will continue using CMCC’s network in Shanghai.

CA combines frequency bands for higher data rates and increased coverage, delivering superior network capacity by maximising the spectral efficiency of 5G networks. The combination of 5G FDD and TDD bands, supplemented by carrier aggregation, can give full play to the advantages of spectrum synergy, greatly reducing the cost of network construction while improving network coverage and user experience.

Nokia has been a strategic partner of CMCC for over 20 years. CMCC is building out its network with the convergence of the 700MHz and 2.6GHz band. With CA technology, the spectrum advantages of these bands can be used to greatly improve the network performance and deliver a superior customer experience.

“Through this tripartite collaboration we have successfully demonstrated the technical advantages of DL 3CC CA using FDD+TDD,” stated JS Pan, General Manager, Wireless Communication Technology at MediaTek.” Smartphones powered by the new Dimensity 9000 flagship 5G mobile platform, and forthcoming Dimensity 5G mobile platforms, will be able to take advantage of this cutting-edge 5G connectivity feature, and MediaTek will continue to work closely with industry partners to set new milestones for 5G development.”

“China Mobile has been fully promoting the evolution and development of 5G technology,” added Ding Haiyu, Vice President of the Research Institute of China Mobile Communications. “CMRI emphasises that new technology verification provides a technical basis for the improvement of network performance and services, and forms a technical cornerstone for future network planning. China Mobile is also committed to building a 5G multi-frequency collaborative network; This 3CC CA verification can provide users with better throughput and user experience, and provide good technical foundations for new services. China Mobile is willing to work with all vendors to contribute to the 5G evolution.”

“Nokia has put a strong focus on leading in 5G Carrier Aggregation,” said Mark Atkinson, SVP, Radio Access Networks PLM at Nokia. “This new speed record, using commercially available hardware and software, highlights how Nokia’s pioneering approach continues to drive important innovation in the market. 5G Carrier Aggregation is a critical technology for mobile operators around the world to maximise the impact of their spectrum holdings and deliver enhanced coverage and capacity to subscribers. Nokia will keep pushing the boundaries of 5G to deliver industry-leading performance.”