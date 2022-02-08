Millichip leaves content role at Sky Studios

Jane Millichip is stepping down as chief content officer at Sky Studios after nine years, as part of a management shuffle.

Cécile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios revealed that Millichip will exit the company at the end of April to “seek new challenges,” reports TBI.

Since the formation of Sky Studios, Millichip expanded her initial commercial remit to content across the UK, Germany and Italy.



As a result of Millichip’s departure, Frot-Coutaz says hat director of drama commissioning Gabriel Silver, creative director of drama Preethi Mavahalli, head of comedy Jon Mountague, SVP Sky Studios Deutschland & Italia Nils Hartmann and BskyB SVP Rebecca Segal will now report directly to her.

Sky Studios COO Caroline Cooper will meanwhile expand her remit, taking charge of broader commercial activities as well as production operations, while retaining overall responsibility for Sky Studios Elstree.