Foxtel, Discovery renew content deal

The Foxtel Group (Australia) and Discovery have announced a new multi-year partnership to supply the Foxtel Group with factual, documentary and reality content from the flagship Discovery Channel, as well as the TLC, Investigation Discovery, Discovery Turbo and Animal Planet channels.

The agreement includes thousands of hours of local and international content live and on demand.

Content from the Discovery Channel and Investigation Discovery, TLC, Discovery Turbo, Animal Planet will be available for subscribers to stream on demand on Foxtel and BINGE, including in a range of box sets.



Foxtel Group Chief Content and Commercial Officer, Amanda Laing, said: “We are incredibly pleased to extend our long-term partnership with Discovery, enabling us to deliver even more of the world’s best factual, documentary and reality content that our Foxtel and BINGE subscribers love – including more great local content. The Discovery agreement is also strategically significant for us as we strengthen our loyal Foxtel customer base and experience rapid growth with BINGE. As Australia’s largest and fastest-growing subscription television company with over four million subscribers, we can provide Discovery’s incredible content with more reach in this market than ever before. Our partnership with Discovery follows the renewal of our multi-year agreement with ViacomCBS last year. It reinforces our position as a local partner of choice for leading global studios and confirms that there are new and mutually beneficial ways for us to partner with international media companies that have their own direct-to-consumer strategies.”

Discovery Senior Vice President & General Manager, Australia, New Zealand & Pacific Islands, Glen Kyne, added “I’m delighted we’ve renewed this deal. Our relationship with Foxtel has been going strong for more than 25 years now, giving Australian viewers the shows they know and love. This partnership has performed extremely well for both Discovery and Foxtel and I’m excited for what the future may bring – for both our companies, and Australians.”

Foxtel Media has also renewed its agreement as the exclusive Australian advertising partner for Discovery.