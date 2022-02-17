Research: DAB+ radio standard in new cars across Europe

DAB+ radio came as standard in 95 per cent of new cars sold in key European markets in 2021, according to figures from WorldDAB, the global industry association responsible for defining and promoting DAB digital radio.

These results reflect the implementation into national legislatures of the European Electronic Communications Code (EECC) which, from December 2020, requires all new car radios sold in the EU to be capable of receiving digital terrestrial radio.

These figures reinforce the findings of the recent Car Buyers Survey by Edison Research which found that 90 per cent of survey respondents say a broadcast radio tuner should be standard equipment in every car.

Several new EU countries surveyed for the first time are already on a par with more established DAB+ markets and were found to have a high percentage of new cars sold with DAB+ fitted standard notably:

Austria: 94 per cent of new cars sold in 2021 have DAB+ as standard

Czech Republic: 93 per cent of new cars sold in 2021 have DAB+ as standard

Poland: 92 per cent of new cars sold in 2021 have DAB+ as standard

Spain: 91 per cent of new cars sold in 2021 have DAB+ as standard

“Across Europe, new cars are coming with DAB+ fitted as standard,” notes Patrick Hannon, President of WorldDAB. “For broadcasters and listeners, there is a rapidly growing installed base of cars with DAB+. This applies to established digital radio markets, such as Germany, Italy and the UK, and to countries at earlier stages of development, such as Czech Republic, Poland and Spain. It is clear that DAB+ is the future of broadcast radio in Europe,” he asserts.

Key findings of the report: