Report: Broadcasters adapting to new hybrid reality

Real-time video streaming and networking solutions provider Haivision has revealed the results of its third annual Broadcast IP Transformation Report, which highlights key industry trends, insights, and the technologies driving IP and cloud adoption by broadcasters.

Haivision surveyed a wide range of its broadcast customers and prospects to gain a clearer understanding of the challenges they face, the technologies they are currently using, and their opinions about emerging technologies that will impact the future of the industry. The report offers insights from more than 650 broadcast and media professionals worldwide.

Key findings from the report include:

79 per cent of broadcasters are relying on the Internet for contributing video to live production workflows. The Internet and low latency video streaming are also instrumental in decentralising remote production, enabling staff and talent to work from anywhere. 5G continues as the biggest technology trend impacting the industry: For the third consecutive year of this report, and with 68 per cent of the vote, 5G tops the list of technologies that will most impact broadcasters within the next five years. 5G is poised to make high bandwidth, low latency Internet access ubiquitous and extend IP-based workflows for any type of live event.

“The last two years have brought rapid and lasting changes to the way television broadcasters contribute, produce, distribute, and deliver content,” said Marcus Schioler, Vice President of Marketing, Haivision. “This year’s survey results give us a clearer understanding of how broadcasters are adapting to their new hybrid reality, whether it’s how and where they work or what technologies they use. The key to their success will rely on how flexible and agile they can make their broadcast workflows.”