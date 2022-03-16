Netflix, Dr Seuss expand content deal

Netflix and Dr Seuss Enterprises have announced they will bring some of the most iconic characters of Dr Seuss to life with five new animated preschool series and specials.

The projects are inspired by stories including Horton Hears a Who!; The Sneetches; One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish; and Wacky Wednesday, in addition to characters like Thidwick the Big-Hearted Moose.

The announcement expands the partnership between Netflix and Dr Seuss Enterprises further, following the launch of the critically acclaimed animated series Green Eggs and Ham in 2019, which will have its second season premiere on April 8th.



“Netflix is a trusted home for characters kids love, and generations of kids love the characters imagined by Dr Seuss. These beloved stories have been a core part of families’ libraries for many years and it gives me great pride that we are bringing them to our catalog of Netflix shows, in a fresh and modern way that resonates with audiences today,” said Heather Tilert, Director of Preschool Content, Netflix.

Susan Brandt, President and CEO of Dr Seuss Enterprises, added: “Dr Seuss Enterprises is proud of the collaborative relationship we share with Netflix. We are always looking for new and engaging ways to share our stories, characters and messages with the next generation of fans, and Netflix has a unique ability to create original, delightful adaptations of our timeless classics with an emphasis on imagination, fun, and education. Our partnership has been very prosperous thus far with our award-winning animated series Green Eggs and Ham. We hope to continue that success with our upcoming projects.”