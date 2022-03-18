Starlink readies another 53 satellites

SpaceX has readied its Falcon 9 rocket for launch on March 18th at about 23:24 ET. SpaceX is expected to launch 53 Starlink craft for Elon Musk’s ever-growing broadband constellation from Cape Canaveral. In the event of bad weather, the timings will slip 24 hours.

Starlink reportedly now has some 200,000 active subscribers around the world generating about $250 million in annual subscription revenues.

This latest launch (officially dubbed Starlink 4-12) is the eighth Starlink launch of the year and the 40th dedicated orbiting since the project started.

The launch will include the 12th use of a Falcon 9 booster supporting this mission previously launched Dragon’s first crew demonstration mission, the RADARSAT Constellation Mission, SXM-7, and eight other Starlink missions, and planned to land on the ‘Just Read The Instructions’ floating barge some 640 kms downrange.