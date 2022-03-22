Ateme deploys 4K streaming platform with Dolby Audio for Mola TV

Ateme, a specialist in video delivery solutions for broadcast, cable TV, DTH, IPTV and OTT, announces it has enabled 4K UHD live streaming with Dolby Audio for Mola TV, the Indonesian subscription video-on-demand and over-the-top streaming service.

In the very first deployment of its type, English Premier League (EPL) football matches with high-quality video and audio are now available to viewers in Indonesia. Mola TV opted for Ateme due to the organisation’s complete streaming solution including encoders, packagers and a CDN, as well as its 4K video compression, which delivers a vivid video experience with the best image quality while also optimising bandwidth usage.

The deployment involved Ateme’s TITAN solutions for video compression and NEA for packaging and CDN, and enables Ateme to be the frontrunner in 4K video delivery in the region while cementing its established partnership with Dolby.

“The frontier for sports viewing keeps moving and audiences want to feel right in the action. We are delighted to be working with Mola TV to bring these experiences to soccer fans in Indonesia, with vivid 4K UHD live streaming of EPL matches and the Dolby Audio experience. Dolby Audio delivers crystal clarity, easy-to-hear dialogue, great detail, and realistic surround sound to make the entertainment one loves even better.” said Sean Tan, Head of Sales SEA at Ateme.

“We are thrilled to be the first OTT player to bring 4K UHD live streaming of EPL matches with Dolby Audio technology to our Indonesian viewers. 4K EPL viewing is now available across a range of devices, including both Android and Samsung TV (Tizen) platforms. Thanks to Ateme’s complete video streaming solution, soccer fans can enjoy an enhanced sports viewing experience wherever and whenever they want,” said CP Lee, CTO of Mola TV.