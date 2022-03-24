Airties extends deployment with Telstra

Airties, a supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions for service providers globally, has announced further adoption of its software portfolio by Telstra to provide home connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 capability to customers throughout Australia.

Specifically, Telstra’s new Smart Modem 3 includes Airties Edge, embedded Smart Wi-Fi software with its operator-grade EasyMesh software controller to easily onboard and manage Telstra’s Smart Wi-Fi boosters. Notably, using Airties software, Telstra was the world’s first service provider to deploy Wi-Fi EasyMesh back in 2019. In addition, Telstra is also using Airties Cloud, a management platform that optimises the network and gives Telstra real-time visibility into subscribers’ Wi-Fi performance, allowing remote diagnostics and troubleshooting, to help enable Telstra’s advanced ‘SmartFix’ capabilities.

“As Australia’s leading broadband provider, we’re constantly looking to drive innovation in speed, reliability, and connectivity so our customers can enjoy the best Wi- Fi experience,” said Nathan Gumley, Executive of Home & Entertainment at Telstra.

“Now, more than ever, our world is dependent on reliable home Wi-Fi and connectivity,” added Philippe Alcaras, CEO of Airties. “Telstra understands this fully, and we are very proud to play our part in to help them execute on their vision. Our work with Telstra also shows that Airties continues to be at the forefront of EasyMesh deployments and empowering our customers to differentiate using Smart Wi-Fi.”