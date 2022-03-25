FCC: 38,000 new satellites applications

Delegates to the Satellite 2022 show and conference in Washington DC heard the FCC’s chief counsel (to chair Jessica Rosenworcel) Umair Javed say that the FCC had upped its staffing by 38 per cent in order to handle a slew of new satellite-related applications.

Javed revealed that the FCC’s plan to release capacity in the V-band (50.4-51.4 GHz and also in the 70,80 and 90 GHz bands) had resulted in more than 38,000 satellites filing for permission to operate low Earth orbiting (LEO) global broadband services.

He admitted that these applications could be a litmus test for a broader commercialisation of space.

Javed added that the FCC wanted more than one or two companies to be successful with their LEO plans.