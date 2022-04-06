Kawkabani new OSN CEO

OSN, the Middle East pay-TV platform, has appointed Joe Kawkabani its new CEO.

Kawkabani is already a board member and has previously served as the group chief investment officer at KIPCO, OSN’s parent company.

Kawkabani takes over from Sangeeta Desai, whose term as interim CEO since August last year.

Sheikha Dana, chair of OSN/Panther Media Group, commented: “We are pleased that Joe is stepping in as CEO as he works towards the board’s vision for the Company to be a leading premium entertainment ecosystem in the region.”