ViaSat aims for 5TB of throughput

April 8, 2022

By Chris Forrester

ViaSat is currently testing its next satellite – its first ViaSat-3 craft, and part of a three-satellite geostationary broadband constellation. It is due to launch later this summer and should supply 1TB/second of throughput. It will launch on a SpaceX rocket.

ViaSat is also in the process of acquiring Inmarsat and ViaSat’s executive chairman, Mark Dankberg spoke about both elements in a panel discussion at the recent Satellite 2022 event in Washington.

He said that ground testing within the Thermal Vacuum chamber of the ViaSat-3 satellite was going well. Dankberg said: “It looks like [we will get to 1TB] but only in-orbit testing would prove the capacity. We are so confident that we are already working on next-generation satellites and where we think we can achieve in the order of 5TB of throughput from a single satellite. We are planning to be able to aim that capacity where it is most in demand.”

Dankberg also spoke about the appeal of Inmarsat’s L-band spectrum. L-band, he said, allowed for satellite-based connectivity direct to a cellphone. He explained that the main obstacle affecting the technology was getting the right chip-sets into the phones. Dankberg said that ViaSat was “very excited” about the prospects for developing Inmarsat’s L-band frequencies.

Related posts:

  1. ViaSat reschedules launch of ViaSat-1
  2. Viasat closer to Version 3.0 launch
  3. Viasat: “Industry must expect more cyber attacks”
  4. ViaSat chooses Falcon ‘Heavy’ for Viasat-3
  5. ViaSat and Eutelsat link Ka-band networks

Categories: Articles, Satellite

Tags: , , , , ,