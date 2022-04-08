Vidgo adds Fox Weather

Vidgo, the US OTT service, has announced the addition of FOX Weather, bolstering its lineup of premium news content.

“Our subscribers want to stay informed, which is why the addition of the FOX Weather is a top priority for the Vidgo team. Now they can check the weather 24/7, both locally and across the country,” said Scott Aiken, Chief Marketing Officer.

FOX Weather combines the expansive newsgathering units of FOX News Channel along with the FOX Television Stations for an innovative approach to forecasting with the largest network of local meteorologists. The service utilises a comprehensive HD camera network along with the exclusive FOX Weather Model, further enhancing coverage surrounding all weather patterns, from immediate to long-term.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Vidgo, providing their dedicated audience with premier weather coverage from the biggest and most experienced team in the weather business,” added Sharri Berg, president of FOX Weather.