The Simpsons meet Billie Eilish in new Disney+ short

Billie Eilish revealed that she will appear alongside The Simpsons family in the upcoming short titled “When Billie Met Lisa.”

The all-new short, featuring Oscar and Grammy Award-winning artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, will premiere on April 22nd exclusively on Disney+.

In “When Billie Met Lisa,” Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget.

This upcoming release from “The Simpsons” is the fourth in a collection of shorts created exclusively for Disney+ that highlight the service’s marquee brands and most popular content. The previously released Star Wars and Marvel-themed shorts “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap’” and “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki” are currently available on Disney+. The most recent short “The Simpsons in Plusaversary” was released on November 12, 2021 in celebration of Disney+ Day. All of these and more can be found in “The Simpsons” collection on the streaming service.