Serbia tenders 4 national TV frequencies

Serbia’s Regulatory Body for Electronic Media (REM) has announced a public tender for four national digital TV frequencies.

The existing licences for the TV frequencies were issued to national commercial broadcasters Pink, Happy, Prva Televizija and B92 in August 2006 and expire in August of this year.

A fifth national TV licence that used to belong to TV Avala and expired in 2014 is not being tendered.

All four licensed commercial TV channels are expected to take part on the tender. United Group’s N1 and Nova S channels, currently available only on cable and satellite, have also confirmed their interest.

Interested parties have 60 days to submit their bids, and the media regulator will publish its decision within 30 days after announcing the list of participants on the public tender.