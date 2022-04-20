TELUS launches Stream+ bundle

Canadian multiplay telco TELUS has introduced Stream+, claiming it to be the first and only premium streaming bundle in Canada. Stream+ combines Netflix Premium plan, Apple TV+, and discovery+ on one single bill for C$25 (€18.36) per month, and is available to new and existing TELUS Mobility customers. With Stream+, customers can enjoy their favourite shows and movies from the comfort of their home or while on-the-go, powered by TELUS’s wireless network.

Streaming has won over many viewers looking for choice and value. A recent Angus Reid survey commissioned by TELUS found that close to half of Canadians use three or more streaming platforms and that 90 per cent of Canadians would bundle streaming services together to save money if they could.

“Over the last two years, Canadians coast-to-coast have been streaming more than ever and are increasingly looking to simplify their streaming subscriptions while enjoying premium entertainment for less,” said Jim Senko, President of TELUS Mobility Solutions. “We’ve been listening to our customers and we’ve heard that they’re looking for convenience, cost savings and simplicity. That’s why we’re excited to deliver Stream+, a seamless entertainment experience, backed by our globally leading wireless networks. TELUS Mobility customers across the country now have access to a wide variety of their favourite content that they can enjoy whenever they want, wherever they are.”

Streaming enthusiasts can watch from multiple devices simultaneously, and combine Stream+ with unlimited mobility plans from TELUS so they can stay caught up on their favourite shows while commuting to work or keeping their kids occupied in the car, at ultrafast 5G speeds.

TELUS says it has made it easy for customers who already have a subscription to one or more of these streaming services to link their billing — with no change to their preferences, viewing history or profiles — to the Stream+ subscription through their TELUS Mobility bill.