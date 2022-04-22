Inmarsat wins NASA contract

NASA has selected London-based satellite operator Inmarsat as a delivery partner for its Communications Services Project (CSP). Under the Funded Space Act Agreement (FSAA), NASA will partner with Inmarsat to develop and demonstrate the feasibility of providing commercial satellite communications (satcom) capabilities as a service for future spacecraft users in near-Earth orbit.

Inmarsat’s government division will demonstrate with NASA a variety of space-based applications, enabled by Inmarsat’s ELERA worldwide L-band network, which will include capabilities for Launch Support, Launch and Early Operations Phase (LEOP), Low Data Rate Routine Missions and Contingency Mission Operations communications. This builds on the organisation’s satellite network and capabilities providing satcom as a service and more to its customers in the US.

“NASA selected Inmarsat Government to develop and demonstrate capabilities to prove that Inmarsat’s satellite communications services can meet a range of NASA mission needs and establish a mutually beneficial relationship based on public-private collaboration. This collaboration will also develop new models that the agency can use to acquire commercial services for meeting its future needs, along with other potential service users. NASA has determined that a commercial approach could be instrumental in ensuring long-term mission support, as the legacy NASA-owned-and-operated Tracking and Data Relay Satellite (TDRS) system will be decommissioned in the coming years,” says the statement.

Susan Miller, CEO of Inmarsat Government, said “At Inmarsat, we take pride in being a pioneering, customer-driven, technology leading company and our team is honoured to support NASA in this vital project for many of its future major missions. The unique capabilities, long life and resilience of Inmarsat’s L-band ELERA network, combined with the company’s strong spectrum position and the global coverage of its satellite networks, enable us to serve the needs of the agency well. We look forward to partnering with NASA to demonstrate reliable, flexible and cost-effective satellite communications as a service for spacecraft users in near-Earth orbit.”

Inmarsat is in the process of being acquired by US-headquartered Viasat.