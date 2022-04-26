Arabsat extends Euronews capacity contract

Euronews is extending its contract with Arabsat. Arabsat will provide transmission broadcasts on its BADR-4 satellite (also known as Arabsat 4B).

“We are delighted with our long partnership with Euronews, one of the most viewed news channels in Europe and look forward to continue to offer their uniquely rich and varied news on Arabsat BADR-4,” said Dr Badr AlSuwaidan, Arabsat Acting President & CEO. “This supports our content strategy to deliver specialised content reflecting market demand to Arabsat audience across the MENA & Europe and ensuring the best Free-To-Air viewing experience at home.”

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Arabsat, a broadcast leader and excellent partner to help Euronews achieve content visibility and recognition in the MENA region, as well as our various growth objectives.”, added Maxime Carboni, Director of Worldwide Distribution at Euronews.

BADR-4 is an EADS/Astrium-built communications satellite operated by Arabsat. It launched in November 2006 on a Proton-M/Briz-M rocket. It provides fixed satellite communications services in C- and Ku-bands from Arabsat’s ‘hot spot’ at the 26 degrees East orbital position.