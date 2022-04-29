Together TV goes OTT

Female-focused UK free-to-air television channel Together TV has soft launched a streaming service.

Posting the news, Alexander Kann, Chief Executive at Together TV, said “Exciting stuff – we have now (soft) launched our streaming service! It’s on desktop, mobile and tablet devices to start with, with several CTV platforms to follow in the next few weeks and months. We’ll be talking a lot more about this soon, along with thanking our five partners who have been instrumental in building this with us.”