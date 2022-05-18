Sky unveils “largest ever” slate of originals

Sky has announced its largest ever slate of new programming to be shown through 2022 and beyond, including a raft of new commissions across drama, comedy and original film.

Announced at the Up Next 2022 event at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, Sky will launch over 200 Sky Original shows across all genres this year – a 60 per cent increase from 2021.

The showcase set out Sky’s promise to bring audiences the best TV shows from the UK, the US and Europe, featuring talent including Kenneth Branagh, Suranne Jones, Katherine Ryan, Romesh Ranganathan, Keeley Hawes, Sheridan Smith, Billie Piper, Colin Farrell, Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Jodie Turner-Smith and Letitia Wright.

Amongst the new titles announced are an adaptation of Heather Morris’ bestselling novel The Tattooist of Auschwitz, a life affirming tory of bravery and love in the darkest of places. And the return of the critically acclaimed dramas I Hate Suzie Too, starring Billie Piper, and COBRA: Rebellion, starring Robert Carlyle.

Also announced were three new original comedies; Sheridan Smith will star in Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything, Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan are teaming up for Romantic Getaway, and there’s a new spin on a Christmas classic with Suranne Jones starring in Christmas Carole.

Adding to the line-up are a range of new Sky Original films; Letitia Wright stars in the moving drama Aisha, Colin Farrell features in the sci-fi drama After Yang, while Brian Cox, Jodie Turner-Smith, John Cena and Ann Dowd star in the political thriller, The Independent, and Russell Crowe directs and stars alongside Liam Hemsworth in the thriller Poker Face.

Sky also announced that one of the first projects to be filmed at Sky Studios Elstree will be Universal Pictures highly anticipated film adaptations of the hit musical Wicked, the untold story of the Witches of Oz. Wicked is based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire and will be directed by filmmaker Jon M. Chu and produced by Marc Platt. When it opens later this year Sky Studios Elstree will house 13 studios and enable £3 billion of production investment over the first five years of operation.

Zai Bennett, Managing Director, Content Sky UK and Ireland, commented “Great stories have the power to help us connect with each other, and at its best entertainment isn’t something we watch, it’s something we feel and experience. That’s why we’re creating and investing in world-class original storytelling to give our customers even more of their favourite shows and films than ever before. We’re delighted to be working with some of the best UK and international talent, both on and off screen, to bring these stories to life. “

These newly announced shows join a raft of previously announced Sky Original TV series which are due to air on Sky in 2022, including This England starring Kenneth Branagh, The Midwich Cuckoos starring Keeley Hawes, Gangs of London Season 2 starring Sope Dirisu, Funny Woman staring Gemma Arterton, Brassic Season 4 staring Joe Gilgun and Michelle Keegan, alongside Sky Original films including The Amazing Maurice staring Gemma Arterton, Emilia Clarke and Hugh Laurie, and Borderland staring Colin Morgan, Aml Ameen, Felicity Jones and Mark Strong.

Meanwhile, key acquired shows for 2022 on Sky include Stephen Moffat’s serialised adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife, the returning hit The Flight Attendant Season 2 and the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon.