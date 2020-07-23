HBO Max expands slate of originals

HBO Max has unveiled an expanded slate of acclaimed international originals coming to the SVoD platform, in collaboration with some of the biggest names in international television.

As part of this all-new originals slate, HBO Max will be home to all seasons of the iconic Italian crime series Gomorrah, based on Roberto Saviano’s bestselling book that examines the account of the decline of Naples under the rule of the Camorra. Seasons three and four, followed by the series’ feature film spin-off The Immortal and finally, the highly anticipated fifth season of the series, will be seen by American audiences for the first time on HBO Max.

Exclusive US premieres also include the limited series Veneno, a Spanish language co-production between Atresmedia Studios, Suma Latina and HBO Max about Cristina Ortiz, Spain’s most famous trans TV personality; season one of the new unscripted relationship series Singletown, which sees five couples press pause on their partnerships and embark on an adventure back to the single life; and the first three seasons, and upcoming fourth season, of the original competition series The Great Pottery Throw Down, from the team behind the worldwide smash hit The Great British Bake Off.

“We are building strong collaborations as we source distinctive fare from top international partners for our US viewers, also with an eye to the near future when we will look to these partners to supply locally as we expand HBO Max internationally,” said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max and President, TNT TBS and truTV.

“Jen has led the charge on this slate and her eye for storytellers with unique voices and talent is unmatched in this space. Her collaborative relationships with our international partners have proven key as we build this new home for their exceptional content,” added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

“As our world becomes more connected, so do our stories, and we are incredibly proud to be trusted as the US home to this standout programming and to be working with such high-caliber talent from around the world,” said Jeniffer Kim, Senior Vice President, International Originals, HBO Max. “The exceptional creators behind this slate have crafted stories that cross cultural borders and language barriers, allowing us to bring their authentic, meaningful, and entertaining content to our domestic audience.”

These series join the previously announced international original titles including the six-part drama The Murders at White House Farm, centering around the infamous true story about the murder of a family in their isolated farmhouse outside of London, England; the powerful 1980s period drama series Boys, a co-production with the UK’s Channel 4; the coming-of-age comedy Pure, written by Kirstie Swain and based on Rose Cartwright’s acclaimed memoir; romantic comedy series Starstruck, also produced for the BBC, is written, created by, and starring 2018 Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Rose Matafeo; and debuting on the platform in July, the US premieres of the dramedy Frayed, which follows a wealthy Londoner as she travels back to the Australian home she escaped as a teen starring BAFTA nominee Sarah Kendall, and the unscripted British animal rescue series The Dog House: UK.