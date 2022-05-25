BBC Sounds signs Kamara for football podcast

The BBC has announced new football podcasts with an array big name hosts from the game coming soon to BBC Sounds.

Listeners can join Chris Kamara, one of TV’s top football personalities who this season retires from a 24 year stint at Sky Sports News, and Ben Shephard for a weekly football conversation telling the most uplifting stories in the game. Guests will be the biggest names in football and entertainment. More details for the podcast, called Unbelievable and commissioned by 5 Live, to be announced this summer.

Kamara said: “This is a dream transfer and I can’t wait to tell you more about my new BBC podcast later this summer. Expect top guests, unbelievable stories and plenty of laughs as Ben and I delve into the footballing world.”

There will also be unparalleled access to two football managers – Paul Warne (Rotherham United) and Karl Robinson (Oxford United) – fighting for promotion in another new football podcast called Moment of Truth, narrated by James Nesbitt.

Jonathan Wall, Director of BBC Sounds, commented: “We are delighted to welcome such an array of talent to the BBC Sounds line-up. Kammy leads a feast of footballing shows which includes the ultimate access all areas sports documentary series Moment of Truth.”