Star Wars Andor series debuts in August on Disney+

Disney+ has announced at the Star Wars Celebration event that the new, original series Andor, from Lucasfilm will launch exclusively on Disney+ on August 31st, with the first two episodes.

The series, set prior to the events of Rogue One and will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor and is joined by cast members Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is the creator and showrunner.

Meanwhile, it was also announced that The Mandalorian will reurn to Disney+ for its 3rd season in February 2023. Series executive producer Jon Favreau announced that audiences will finally get to see Mandalore, the home planet of the Mandalorians, in the new season. He added that fans can expect to see some familiar faces, with Carl Weathers and Katee Sackhoff returning to play Greef Karga and Bo-Katan Kryze, respectively.