ITV scores World Cup Play-Off Final

The FIFA World Cup Play-Off Final will be shown on free to air TV on Sunday 5th June on ITV [and also on STV in Scotland], following a deal with rights holder Sky.

Coverage of the match, which takes place at the Cardiff City Stadium, will see Wales play against either Scotland or Ukraine.

The programme will begin at 4pm BST [ahead of 5pm kick-off] with the final winners reaching the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and will face England, Iran and USA in the group stage.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “This agreement ensures free to air coverage for all football fans for the crucial World Cup Play-Off Final. The deal with Sky Sports will bring fans of the Home Nations the chance to watch their team progress to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which we hope our viewers will enjoy.”

Coverage of the match is also available in the UK on Sky Sports.

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director of Sky Sports, commented: “Next Sunday’s game is a huge fixture for Wales and Scotland supporters, and for football fans throughout the UK and Ireland. We are thrilled to make a game of such national sporting significance available to the widest possible audience, thanks to our partnership with ITV, S4C and STV.”

Bobby Hain, Managing Director of Broadcast at STV, said: “After initiating discussions with Sky Sports and working closely with them to secure an agreement, we’re delighted that this potentially historic moment in Scottish international football will be available for everyone to watch for free on STV.

“There is of course a decisive fixture to come before then, but regardless of the result, it’s hugely exciting to have international football returning to STV next Sunday.”

Sian Doyle, S4C Chief Executive, said: “The play-off final is one of the biggest games in the recent history of the Welsh football team and one the whole nation will be watching with tremendous excitement.

“S4C is here to provide a service to the people of Wales and we are proud to be a part of the Red Wall.

“We will be turning our channel red to show our support for the team and we will be behind them all the way. We hope Wales supporters will join us and enjoy our coverage. Yma o Hyd.”

Scotland vs Ukraine will be live on Sky Sports at 7.45pm on Wednesday 1st June.

This is not the first time that Sky has shared sports rights with PSB partners, in moments of national importance: