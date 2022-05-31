Andesat taps SES for Andean Region coverage

Andesat, a satellite service provider in the Andean Region, has tapped SES to offer enhanced connectivity services via the SES-14 satellite, supporting enterprise services and universal service obligation (USO) commitments over Chile and Peru.

In Chile, Andesat will leverage SES-14’s mix of wide beams and high throughput (HTS) spot beams to support a broad range of advanced, traffic-intensive network applications for the agro-fishing and mining industries even in the most remote areas across the country.

In Peru as part of their project Te Conectamos Perú, Andesat will boost voice and broadband connectivity access and will be able to offer high-throughput satellite services using SES’s Managed Enterprise Services in 280 remote sites by the end of 2022.

Andesat has been awarded a Rural Mobile Infrastructure Operator (OIMR) licence by the Peruvian Government, which is a social initiative that aims to extend mobile cellular networks to rural communities with no prior service. Through the Te Conectamos Perú project, Andesat will be able to extend Mobile LTE coverage to traditionally hard-to-reach places across the Amazon rainforest, Andean mountains and deserts, which will now benefit from high-quality communication services.

“We believe access to reliable connectivity services has a tremendously positive impact in the lives and livelihoods of people, supporting the development of communities. This partnership with SES enables us to expand our presence and capabilities across the Andean Region with game-changing, satellite-delivered telecom solutions, allowing us to offer greater opportunities and value to our customers and communities throughout rural, underserved regions,” said Pablo Rasore, CEO at Andesat Group. “To further our belief, we need partners like SES that are committed to innovate with us and ensure that even the most remote populations across the region receive high-quality services.”

“We’re delighted to partner with Andesat to bring 3G/4G connectivity to rural communities, as well as vital broadband connectivity to key industries that allows them to implement state of the art quality control and production practices,” added Omar Trujillo, Vice President of Sales for Fixed Data Americas at SES. “Geographically diverse landscape makes it challenging to build terrestrial-based infrastructure to connect business and people who live in sparsely populated regions, but this is no barrier for satellite. Satellite enables us to extend our customers’ network reach wherever it is needed. Together with our partners, we are constantly innovating our ground and space-based technologies to optimise our services to deliver enhanced connectivity solutions.”