MásMóvil loses €40m in Q1

Spain’s fourth largest telco, MásMóvil, lost €40 million in the first quarter of the year, compared with a €10.4 million profit the same period last year, at a time when merger negotiations with Orange were disclosed.

Total revenues, however, increased by 39 per cent to €733 million with an EBITDA of €277 million, up 51 per cent. The company’s debt went from €6,739 million at the end of the year to €6,895 million as of March 31st.

According to MásMóvil, the merger with Orange will be completed in the second quarter of the year given rise to a joint-venture company shared 50/50 with a value of €19,600 million.