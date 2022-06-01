RTL Croatia transaction closed

RTL Group has closed the transaction to sell RTL Croatia to Central European Media Enterprises (CME).

The transaction, which was first announced on February 14th 2022, was approved by the Croatian competition authority on May 27th 2022.

“The sale of RTL Croatia is in line with our strategy to lead TV consolidation in Europe,” stated Elmar Heggen, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Deputy CEO of RTL Group. “On behalf of RTL Group, I would like to thank the whole team at RTL Croatia for their outstanding achievements since the launch of RTL Televizija in 2004. My personal thanks go to CEO Marc Puškarić – under his leadership, RTL Croatia’s digital transformation progressed significantly, and the company kept its clear focus throughout the sales process.”