MásMóvil-Orange seek €6.5bn loan

MásMóvil and Orange Spain are seeking a €6.5 billion loan to complete their merger by the end of the month.

Their merger will give rise to the second largest telco operator in Spain with an enterprise value of €20 billion, shared 50/50.

BNP Paribas is leading the financial operation to get the loan along with Societe Generale, Crédit Agricole, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Santander, BBVA and La Caixa.

Both companies have been negotiating the merger since March and plan to complete it by June end.