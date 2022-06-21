EastEnders weekly box sets returning to iPlayer

In reaction to a busy summer of sport on BBC One, EastEnders will once again premiere each week’s episodes on the BBC iPlayer, with all four episodes dropping every Monday from June 27th and continuing over the summer until mid-August. The move allows audiences to watch the programme whenever it suits them on BBC iPlayer, or to tune in as the episodes air on BBC One.

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, commented: “With such a big summer of sport ahead, box setting all four episodes again this year feels like the perfect solution to enable EastEnders viewers to choose when and where they want to get their weekly fix from Albert Square. We have a big summer ahead so this is the perfect way to ensure that no one has to miss out.”

Long-running soap opera EastEnders is one of the most popular programmes on iPlayer and was streamed over 285 million times in 2021.

The BBC’s summer of sport will include Wimbledon tennis, the Women’s Euro 2022 football tournament and the Commonwealth Games.